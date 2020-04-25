Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 96,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.