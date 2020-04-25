Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,863 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of FutureFuel worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 4,909.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 293,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.33. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 21.18%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from FutureFuel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

