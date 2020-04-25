Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of XBiotech worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in XBiotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 641.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in XBiotech by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBIT opened at $13.70 on Friday. XBiotech Inc has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

In other XBiotech news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,662,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $10,607,490.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,292,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XBIT. BidaskClub upgraded XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

