Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $47,780.00. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $260.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hometrust Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

