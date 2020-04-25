Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Dorian LPG worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

NYSE:LPG opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $494.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.36. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.