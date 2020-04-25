Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Systemax worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Systemax by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Systemax by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Systemax by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Systemax Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $668.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.07 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 5.12%. Systemax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

