Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Mercantil Bank worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercantil Bank by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mercantil Bank by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mercantil Bank by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mercantil Bank by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

