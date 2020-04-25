Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Haynes International worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Haynes International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Haynes International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Haynes International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 102,777 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $671,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haynes International stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.57. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Haynes International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

