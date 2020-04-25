Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Limelight Networks worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $654.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,466. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.