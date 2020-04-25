Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 68,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MOFG opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $291.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.25.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOFG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $85,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,380. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.