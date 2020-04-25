Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,760. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $275.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.71.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $89.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

