Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Penn Virginia worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 18,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares during the period.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVAC. Northland Securities cut Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

PVAC opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.