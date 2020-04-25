Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of American National BankShares worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American National BankShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American National BankShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMNB. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. American National BankShares Inc has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $231.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.20.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. American National BankShares had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other American National BankShares news, EVP Edward C. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

