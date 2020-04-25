Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,946 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Safehold worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Safehold by 1,352.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Safehold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 283,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE SAFE opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of -0.22.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 69.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $703,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,331,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,507,498.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,700. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.