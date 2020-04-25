Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140,208 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Ardelyx worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 76,942 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000.

Several research analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $66,184.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,560.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,051 shares of company stock valued at $330,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.34 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $482.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.99. Ardelyx Inc has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

