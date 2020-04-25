Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Sierra Bancorp worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSRR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $279.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

BSRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.