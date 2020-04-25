Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cortexyme worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRTX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cortexyme by 32.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cortexyme by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

