Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of The Hackett Group worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The Hackett Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

