Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 27,723 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Regis worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,347,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regis by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 530,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Regis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Get Regis alerts:

NYSE RGS opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Regis Co. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

RGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

In related news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.