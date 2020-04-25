Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 51,278 Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CETV opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CETV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

