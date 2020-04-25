Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 7,775 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Methanex worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,112,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Methanex by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,443 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Methanex by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,004,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 213,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $58.92.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Methanex from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $21.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

