Gexan (GEX) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $23,581.19 and $1,303.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.01149011 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00170493 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00234775 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

