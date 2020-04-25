Gifto One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.98 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Gifto has a market cap of $6.03 million and $10.98 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Bithumb. In the last week, Gifto has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.02578577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00215155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kryptono, Binance, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, CPDAX, Bibox, CoinTiger, Allbit, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Bithumb, Coinnest and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

