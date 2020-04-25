GINcoin (GIN) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $29,303.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,609.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.51 or 0.02582413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.60 or 0.03188038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00592562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00806176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00077354 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00027360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00593676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

