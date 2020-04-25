GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,780.53 ($23.42).

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co decreased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley bought 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($565.75). Insiders have purchased 831 shares of company stock worth $1,914,714 in the last quarter.

GSK opened at GBX 1,687.60 ($22.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,522.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,681.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

