Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.40 million, a PE ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Global Medical REIT Inc has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

