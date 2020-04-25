Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $19,084.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Rfinex and Indodax. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.02581672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215404 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,805,968 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

