GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 1-Day Volume Tops $24.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $52,636.82 and $24.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,563.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.62 or 0.02573194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.45 or 0.03165877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00589616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00802028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00076000 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00593836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.