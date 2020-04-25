GoldFund Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,944.43 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $104,944.43 and approximately $379.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000109 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

