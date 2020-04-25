Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after buying an additional 381,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.00. 1,987,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.