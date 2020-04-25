GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $7,722.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00009951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.02576761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

