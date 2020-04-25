Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,290,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,977 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 1.1% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 12.17% of Golub Capital BDC worth $204,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,492. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -183.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

