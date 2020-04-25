Graft Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Graft has a market cap of $134,513.70 and approximately $30.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00803922 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001105 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

