Graphcoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00331696 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00418942 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014987 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007067 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000369 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000503 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

