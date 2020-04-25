GridCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,685.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade and C-CEX. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $1,685.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 431,749,157 coins and its circulating supply is 401,096,125 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, C-CEX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

