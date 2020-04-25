Grin Market Capitalization Reaches $19.95 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and $34.31 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00006581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bisq, Coinall and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000930 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000647 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 40,110,480 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, BitForex, KuCoin, Coinall, LBank, TradeOgre and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

