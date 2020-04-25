Gulden Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and Nocks. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $5,407.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00590345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006541 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 499.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 510,729,937 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, Nocks, CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and GuldenTrader. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.