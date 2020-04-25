GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $27.68 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00005619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, Gate.io and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, QBTC, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.