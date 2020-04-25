Hahn Capital Management LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 6.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $35,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $3,084,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 74.2% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Equinix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 157.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,428.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $685.10 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $440.72 and a 12 month high of $698.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $619.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

