Hahn Capital Management LLC Buys 3,316 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up about 5.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE KEYS opened at $97.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.