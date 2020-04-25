Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,015 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.86.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $173.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

