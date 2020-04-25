Hahn Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises 5.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $31,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $8,221,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,131 shares of company stock worth $9,848,212 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $268.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.53. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

