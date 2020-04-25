Hahn Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,078 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up approximately 2.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Albemarle worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

NYSE ALB opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

