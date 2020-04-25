Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,996.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

