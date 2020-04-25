Handshake Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.90 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $32.12 million and approximately $15.90 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,612.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.02580637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.45 or 0.03185122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00592096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00806782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00077591 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00026835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00592217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 2,040,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,078,892 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

