Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

