Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,105 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

