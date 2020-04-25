Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 113,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 147,999 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

