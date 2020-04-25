Happycoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01128846 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00056235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00235671 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002101 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Happycoin

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

