Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.19 or 0.04443531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013220 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009066 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.